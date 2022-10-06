Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,719 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

