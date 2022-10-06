Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

