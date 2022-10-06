Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 7,639 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RTX opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
