Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

