Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.35. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 169,685 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Touchstone Exploration

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Director John David Wright sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$101,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,143,326 shares in the company, valued at C$7,817,855.52. Insiders have sold a total of 284,234 shares of company stock worth $436,688 over the last ninety days.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

