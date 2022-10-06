TOURIST SHIBA INU Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TOURISTS)

TOURIST SHIBA INU (TOURISTS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One TOURIST SHIBA INU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOURIST SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $84,804.00 worth of TOURIST SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOURIST SHIBA INU has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

TOURIST SHIBA INU Token Profile

TOURIST SHIBA INU’s launch date was February 4th, 2022. TOURIST SHIBA INU’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TOURIST SHIBA INU is www.touristshibainu.com. TOURIST SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @touristshibainu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOURIST SHIBA INU

According to CryptoCompare, “TOURIST SHIBA INU (TOURISTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TOURIST SHIBA INU has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOURIST SHIBA INU is 0.00000012 USD and is up 4,552.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.touristshibainu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOURIST SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOURIST SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOURIST SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

