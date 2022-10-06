TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,356.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,400 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $16,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $2,873.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03.

On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $9,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2,254 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $3,876.88.

On Thursday, July 14th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,187 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $13,008.47.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, October 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.