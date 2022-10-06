TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.48

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.48 and last traded at C$14.49, with a volume of 96743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.10.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.35.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.