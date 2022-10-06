Transient (TSCT) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Transient (TSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Transient has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transient has a market capitalization of $249,395.14 and $86,413.00 worth of Transient was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transient token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Transient

Transient’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. Transient’s total supply is 291,591,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,850,000 tokens. Transient’s official Twitter account is @transient_sc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transient is www.transientnetwork.io. The official message board for Transient is medium.transientnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Transient

According to CryptoCompare, “Transient (TSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Transient has a current supply of 291,591,552 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Transient is 0.00202025 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $78,695.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.transientnetwork.io.”

