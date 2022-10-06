Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.50. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

