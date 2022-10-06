Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.32

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $238.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.13%. Research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

