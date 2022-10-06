TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Up 3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.65. 8,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

