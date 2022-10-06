Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.16. 89,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 930,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Treasure Global Stock Performance
About Treasure Global
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
