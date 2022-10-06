Trevian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

