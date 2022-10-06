Tri Star Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,860. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $118.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

