Tri Star Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $53.37.

