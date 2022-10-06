Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 884 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 91,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

