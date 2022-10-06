Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 174 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,238,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.50. The company had a trading volume of 186,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,401. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $287.04 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.46.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

