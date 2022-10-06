Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $751,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DSI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,085. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.