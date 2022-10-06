Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.82. 1,684,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.