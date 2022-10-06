Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 315,984 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315,984 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 865,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.