Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $231.53. The company had a trading volume of 155,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

