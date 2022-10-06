Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VGT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,865. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $307.15 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.44 and its 200 day moving average is $358.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.