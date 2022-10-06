Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $82.28.

