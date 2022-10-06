TRVL Price Tops $0.0534 (TRVL)

TRVL (TRVL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One TRVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRVL has traded 10% lower against the dollar. TRVL has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $143,238.00 worth of TRVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TRVL

TRVL (TRVL) is a token. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. TRVL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,747,939 tokens. The official website for TRVL is trvl.com. TRVL’s official message board is mirror.xyz/trvl.eth. TRVL’s official Twitter account is @trvl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRVL is https://reddit.com/r/dtravel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRVL (TRVL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TRVL has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TRVL is 0.05352782 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $249,517.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trvl.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

