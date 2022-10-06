TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Trading 22% Higher

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 22% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $4.94. 468,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,446% from the average session volume of 30,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
TuanChe Stock Up 22.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.26.
About TuanChe
TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.
