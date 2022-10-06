Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.07

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1077394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.