Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.97. Tuya shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,858 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $499.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tuya by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

