Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.97. Tuya shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,858 shares changing hands.
Tuya Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $499.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.