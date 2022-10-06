UBS Group Lowers ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Neutral

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of MT opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

