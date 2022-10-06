UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 281.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

