Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Cut by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120,224 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $200.38. 30,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.78. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

