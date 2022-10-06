Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.03. 74,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

