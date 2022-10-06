United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. Melius began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $16,406,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

