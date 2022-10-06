United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. United Community Banks accounts for approximately 3.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 19,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

