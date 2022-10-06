United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 904.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 275,446 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

