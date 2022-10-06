United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.