Uplift (LIFT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $264,316.97

Uplift (LIFT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Uplift token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Uplift has a total market cap of $264,316.97 and $63,864.00 worth of Uplift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uplift has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uplift Profile

Uplift was first traded on October 17th, 2021. Uplift’s total supply is 8,870,957 tokens. The official message board for Uplift is medium.com/@uplift-io. The Reddit community for Uplift is https://reddit.com/r/upliftdao/. Uplift’s official Twitter account is @upliftdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uplift is uplift.io.

Uplift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uplift (LIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uplift has a current supply of 8,870,957 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uplift is 0.02925924 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,134.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uplift.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uplift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uplift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uplift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

