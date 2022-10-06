UXD Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.45 Million (UXP)

UXD Protocol (UXP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One UXD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UXD Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $10,461.00 worth of UXD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UXD Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

UXD Protocol Profile

UXD Protocol’s launch date was November 12th, 2021. UXD Protocol’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UXD Protocol is uxdprotocol.medium.com. UXD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @uxdprotocol. UXD Protocol’s official website is uxd.fi.

UXD Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXD Protocol (UXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. UXD Protocol has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UXD Protocol is 0.01815324 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,080.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uxd.fi/.”

