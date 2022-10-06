V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.13 billion. V.F. also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 38.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.