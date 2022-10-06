Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.36. Vacasa shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 6,534 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Vacasa Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Insider Activity

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

