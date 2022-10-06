VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

