VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.17 and its 200 day moving average is $227.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.11 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

