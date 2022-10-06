Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 434,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 761,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

