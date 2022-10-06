Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.84. 33,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.