Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 198,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

