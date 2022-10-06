Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.