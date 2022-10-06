Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

