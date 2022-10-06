Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank OZK raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. 1,068,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.

