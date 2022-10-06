Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.67. 23,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $245.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

