Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $231.62. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,407. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

