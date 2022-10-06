Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,021,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

